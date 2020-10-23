2020 Election NewsFeatured NewsTrending Commentary
‘Weekend at Biden’s’ is the Best Political Ad Heading into the Election
A new video posted on YouTube by the “No To Joe PAC” hilariously illustrates what most of America already knows. Joe can’t do the job, heck he might not even make it to the job.
Months of living in a basement, hiding from voters and flailing at last night’s debate are all indications that Joe… isn’t really ready for this.
One Comment
I am still laughing. Dang that was the funniest thing I have seen in months.
It was very humorous but the fact is….THIS ‘WEEKEND AT BIDEN’S’ …is true…..
I STILL can’t believe this was the BEST the fascist communist democrat party had to offer….as Biden said…
“I am your Democrat Party”……..God help them…..