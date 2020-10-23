‘Weekend at Biden’s’ is the Best Political Ad Heading into the Election

10 SHARES 2877 VIEWS Share Tweet Whatsapp Mail Pinterest Reddit

A new video posted on YouTube by the “No To Joe PAC” hilariously illustrates what most of America already knows. Joe can’t do the job, heck he might not even make it to the job.

Months of living in a basement, hiding from voters and flailing at last night’s debate are all indications that Joe… isn’t really ready for this.

Content created by Conservative Daily News and some content syndicated through CDN is available for re-publication without charge under the Creative Commons license. Visit our syndication page for details and requirements.