2020 Election NewsFeatured NewsTrending Commentary

‘Weekend at Biden’s’ is the Best Political Ad Heading into the Election

Photo of R. Mitchell R. MitchellOctober 23, 2020
1

A new video posted on YouTube by the “No To Joe PAC” hilariously illustrates what most of America already knows. Joe can’t do the job, heck he might not even make it to the job.

Months of living in a basement, hiding from voters and flailing at last night’s debate are all indications that Joe… isn’t really ready for this.

Content created by Conservative Daily News and some content syndicated through CDN is available for re-publication without charge under the Creative Commons license. Visit our syndication page for details and requirements.

Tags
Photo of R. Mitchell R. MitchellOctober 23, 2020
1
Photo of R. Mitchell

R. Mitchell

Rich Mitchell is the editor-in-chief of Conservative Daily News and the president of Bald Eagle Media, LLC. His posts may contain opinions that are his own and are not necessarily shared by Anomalous Media, CDN, staff or .. much of anyone else. Find him on twitter, facebook and

Related Articles

Photo of President Donald Trump’s Schedule for Saturday, October 24, 2020

President Donald Trump’s Schedule for Saturday, October 24, 2020

October 23, 2020
Photo of DEEP STATE: Federal Agency Secretly Offered FBI Documents On Trump Officials, Senate Report Says

DEEP STATE: Federal Agency Secretly Offered FBI Documents On Trump Officials, Senate Report Says

October 23, 2020
Photo of Watch: President Donald Trump Holds Rally in Pensacola Friday – 10/23/20

Watch: President Donald Trump Holds Rally in Pensacola Friday – 10/23/20

October 23, 2020
Photo of Watch: President Trump Holds Rally at The Villages – 10/23/20

Watch: President Trump Holds Rally at The Villages – 10/23/20

October 23, 2020
Click to See Comments

One Comment

  1. I am still laughing. Dang that was the funniest thing I have seen in months.
    It was very humorous but the fact is….THIS ‘WEEKEND AT BIDEN’S’ …is true…..
    I STILL can’t believe this was the BEST the fascist communist democrat party had to offer….as Biden said…
    “I am your Democrat Party”……..God help them…..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2008-2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Bald Eagle Media, LLC
Back to top button
Sign up for our Newsletter

* indicates required field




Email Format


Subscribe!